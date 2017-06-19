Editorial: Trump, not military, should set troop levels in Afghanistan
There is no task more solemn for any American president than the decision to send troops off to war. In delegating authority over troops levels in Afghanistan to the Pentagon, President Donald Trump has shirked his obligation to own and defend his Afghan policy, while further divorcing America's military strategy there from its larger political goals.
