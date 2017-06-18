Dozens killed and wounded in attack on regional Afghanistan police HQ - officials
Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said. The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began at around 6:30 a.m. when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.
