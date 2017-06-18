Dozens killed and wounded in attack o...

Dozens killed and wounded in attack on regional Afghanistan police HQ - officials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said. The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began at around 6:30 a.m. when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Fri Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC