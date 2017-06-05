Condoms, bribery, warlords: Afghans f...

Condoms, bribery, warlords: Afghans find truth in comedy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

Kabul, June 9, 2017: They are a thorn in the side of abusive Afghan warlords, corrupt policemen and double-dealing politicians, skewering them on television -- with laughter. Comedy can be a dangerous business in Afghanistan, but the stars of TV show "Shabak-e-Khanda" -- or Laughter Network -- are unabashed even in the face of threats of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC