Kabul [Afghanistan], June 16 : Afghan intelligence has unveiled the probe findings report of the Kandahar province attack that claimed the UAE Ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, along with four other the diplomats of the country and several other senior Afghan officials. The National Directorate of Security chief, Masoom Stanikzai, unveiled the findings of the probe, during a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, reports the Khaama Press.

