Chef was given USD 30,000 to carry ou...

Chef was given USD 30,000 to carry out bombing that killed UAE Ambassador in Afghanistan, finds p...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 16 : Afghan intelligence has unveiled the probe findings report of the Kandahar province attack that claimed the UAE Ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, along with four other the diplomats of the country and several other senior Afghan officials. The National Directorate of Security chief, Masoom Stanikzai, unveiled the findings of the probe, during a press conference in Kabul on Thursday, reports the Khaama Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... 1 hr anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Wed fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC