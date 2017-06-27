By naming Salahuddin, is Trump mediating in Kashmir?
It was like an Eid gift from US president Donald Trump to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi . The Muslims of the sub-continent were celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on the night of June 26, when the US administration, in a surprise announcement, declared Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|52 min
|chazmo
|36,950
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|23 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC