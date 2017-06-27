Brookes: Pakistan key to stabilizing Afghanistan
With all the discussion about Afghanistan policy, including talk of a new U.S. strategy and additional troops, the cold, hard fact is that you can't get Afghanistan right without getting Pakistan right. After nearly 16 years of war, the challenges in Afghanistan - a conflict that Secretary of Defense James Mattis recently told Congress we're "not winning" - are based on, among other factors, problems with Pakistan.
