Bombing in western Afghanistan kills 7
The Afghan TV channel Tolonews reported that the conference was opened by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani , who extended an olive branch to the Taliban but warned that time is running out for the radical militia. The Taliban has steadily expanded its reach since USA and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014 and transitioned to a support and counterterrorism role.
