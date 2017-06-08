Bombing in western Afghanistan kills 7

Bombing in western Afghanistan kills 7

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Afghan TV channel Tolonews reported that the conference was opened by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani , who extended an olive branch to the Taliban but warned that time is running out for the radical militia. The Taliban has steadily expanded its reach since USA and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014 and transitioned to a support and counterterrorism role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC