Blasts near funeral in Afghan capital, at least 12 dead: witness
At least 12 people were killed in three explosions on Saturday in Kabul near the funeral for a victim of violent clashes between Afghan police and protesters a day earlier, a security official and a witness at the scene said. The witness, who did not want to be quoted by name, said 12 people had been killed and 18 wounded.
