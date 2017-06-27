Azamgarh IM operative came online as ...

Azamgarh IM operative came online as IS recruiter, says man deported to India

ONE OF the two Islamic State recruiters behind the online identity Yusuf-al-Hindi, could possibly have been Mohammad Sajid alias Bada Sajid, who hailed from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and is believed by Indian agencies to have been killed in 2015 while fighting in Syria. This is what IS sympathiser Amzad Khan, who was deported to India from Saudi Arabia in April, has indicated to interrogators, while identifying a photograph of Yusuf-al-Hindi, sources told The Indian Express.

