Azamgarh IM operative came online as IS recruiter, says man deported to India
ONE OF the two Islamic State recruiters behind the online identity Yusuf-al-Hindi, could possibly have been Mohammad Sajid alias Bada Sajid, who hailed from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and is believed by Indian agencies to have been killed in 2015 while fighting in Syria. This is what IS sympathiser Amzad Khan, who was deported to India from Saudi Arabia in April, has indicated to interrogators, while identifying a photograph of Yusuf-al-Hindi, sources told The Indian Express.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Common Sense
|36,953
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Tue
|Civic Infidel
|2
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Jun 24
|davy
|4
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC