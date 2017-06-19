At least 44 People Killed in Pakistan Attacks
Pakistani security officials inspect the site of a powerful explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Quetta on June 23, 2017. Separate bomb blasts and shootings in the west, east and south of Pakistan have killed a total of 44 people as militants step up attacks on police and security forces in an apparent response to government offensives to push them out from key bastions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|10 min
|totallydisgusted
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,942
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Jun 14
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC