At least 44 People Killed in Pakistan Attacks

Pakistani security officials inspect the site of a powerful explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Quetta on June 23, 2017. Separate bomb blasts and shootings in the west, east and south of Pakistan have killed a total of 44 people as militants step up attacks on police and security forces in an apparent response to government offensives to push them out from key bastions.

