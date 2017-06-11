At least 12 people killed in blasts n...

At least 12 people killed in blasts near funeral in Afghan capital

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A series of blasts in Kabul on Saturday killed at least 12 people at a funeral for one of the victims of clashes between police and protesters a day before, continuing a wave of violence in the capital since this week's mass truck bomb. Two witnesses at the scene of the funeral said at least 12 people had been killed.

Chicago, IL

