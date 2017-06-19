Analysis: Edinburgh team's work in Tu...

Analysis: Edinburgh team's work in Turkey small part of broader fight

Analysis: Edinburgh team's work in Turkey small part of broader fight to retain ancient culture in times of conflict It was last August that the Syrian head of antiquities spoke movingly in Scotland about the immense task he and his colleagues faced, dealing with the devastating impact that war and turmoil was having on the country's heritage. Professor Dr Maamoun Abdulkarim, director general of antiquities and museum in Syria, appealed to Scottish experts to help him in the task of protecting the 10,000 important historical sites in his country.

