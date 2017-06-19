American helicopters to replace Russi...

American helicopters to replace Russian models in Afghanistan

Washington Times

The Donald Trump Pentagon , in so many words, is saying that the Obama administration's decision to waive punitive sanctions and buy combat helicopters from Russia was a bad deal. The Pentagon's first congressionally required report on Afghanistan under President Trump says the Russian Mi-17 chopper has proved a failure in the long war and will be phased out in favor of American-made UH-60 Black Hawks.

Chicago, IL

