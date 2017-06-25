Afghans suffer deadliest Ramadan sinc...

Afghans suffer deadliest Ramadan since 2001

Afghanistan has suffered its deadliest Ramadan since the US-led invasion in 2001 with over 200 killed and hundreds wounded, according to an AFP count based on official figures. The streets of Kabul were quiet on Saturday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Islam's holiest month, amid fears of further attacks.

