Afghanistan: Refugees and Repatriation
Thousands of undocumented Afghans have returned home from Iran and Pakistan, raising concerns over how the war-torn Asian nation will cope with the rising influx. Although repatriation is not compulsory, the Pakistani government has stepped up pressure to send people back amid growing local animosity towards Afghan refugees.
