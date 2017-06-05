Afghanistan: Bullets And Burqas

Last month's massive bombings in the capital, Kabul, have underscored the difficulties the Afghanistan government has been having recently in containing a resurgent Taliban , backed by a growing Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant presence. The activities of the latter, with whom the Taliban currently seem to have a self-serving truce, are particularly worrisome because as ISIL suffers military reverses in Syria and Iraq , it is looking to establish safer havens elsewhere and Afghanistan seems to fit the bill.

