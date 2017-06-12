Afghanistan: Blast at Kabul mosque, 6...

Afghanistan: Blast at Kabul mosque, 6 killed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: At least six civilians were killed and another 10 were injured Thursday in an explosion in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan 's capital Kabul, TOLO news reported. According to Kabul-based news agancy, the blast tore through the Al-Zahra mosque in Dasht-e-Barchi area at around 9 pm in police district 6 of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Wed fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC