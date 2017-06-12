Afghanistan: Blast at Kabul mosque, 6 killed

NEW DELHI: At least six civilians were killed and another 10 were injured Thursday in an explosion in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan 's capital Kabul, TOLO news reported. According to Kabul-based news agancy, the blast tore through the Al-Zahra mosque in Dasht-e-Barchi area at around 9 pm in police district 6 of the city.

