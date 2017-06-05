Afghanistan and America's never-endin...

Afghanistan and America's never-ending war

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Final Call

In this image taken TV shows two seriously injured children after a suicide attack in Baghlan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan on Nov. 6, 2007. A bomb attack targeted a group of lawmakers in northern Afghanistan killing at least 28 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 6 Into The Night 36,917
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC