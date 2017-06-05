Afghanistan: 10 killed, 16 injured in explosion near Jama-e-Masjid in Herat
Kabul, June 6: At least 10 people were killed and 16 others were wounded in an explosion near police offices and a mosque in Herat province in western Afghanistan. According to Al Jazeera, the bomb was planted in a rickshaw that detonated on Tuesday afternoon near the Jam-e-Masjid, a mosque built in 12th century in Herat city, a senior spokesperson from Afghan security forces said.
