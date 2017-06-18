Afghan Officials: a Foreign Citizen K...

Afghan Officials: a Foreign Citizen Kidnapped in Kabul

Agriculture Ministry spokesman Latifullah Rashedi said the man, who was kidnapped early Sunday, was working on a horticultural and livestock program, but declined to provide his nationality. Another official in the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters, says the man is a Kenyan national.

Chicago, IL

