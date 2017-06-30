Afghan official: Taliban kill 6 polic...

Afghan official: Taliban kill 6 police in western province

13 hrs ago

An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed a security post in western Farah province, killing at least six policemen and wounding three. Abdul Marouf Folad, the provincial chief police, says the attack took place on Thursday night at the security post in the north of the provincial capital, also called Farah.

