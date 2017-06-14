Afghan Official: IS Moves to Seize Os...

Afghan Official: IS Moves to Seize Osama Bin Laden's Hideout

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

An Afghan official says Islamic State fighters have captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in eastern Nangarhar province. The push and capture of the giant cave complex that once housed al-Qaida's chief would be a major scoop for the Islamic State group in its rivalry with the Afghan Taliban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... 11 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 17 hr LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC