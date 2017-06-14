Afghan Official: IS Moves to Seize Osama Bin Laden's Hideout
An Afghan official says Islamic State fighters have captured some territory around Tora Bora, the former stronghold of Osama bin Laden in eastern Nangarhar province. The push and capture of the giant cave complex that once housed al-Qaida's chief would be a major scoop for the Islamic State group in its rivalry with the Afghan Taliban.
