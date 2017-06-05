Afghan Locals, Taliban Drive Islamic ...

Afghan Locals, Taliban Drive Islamic State From Tora Bora Region

Local residents joined forces with Afghan Taliban militants to repel an Islamic State attack in a remote district in eastern Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden once took refuge, according to local tribesmen. Late Friday, after about three days of fierce fighting in the mountains, IS fighters reportedly retreated to scattered villages after suffering dozens of casualties.

