Afghan Intelligence Arrests 'Would-Be Suicide Bomber' As Kabul Protest Continues
A photo published by the Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security on its Facebook page showing Sayed Rahman, a man they say planned to detonate explosives at the funeral of an antigovernment protester in Kabul. Afghanistan's intelligence agency says it has arrested a would-be suicide bomber who planned to detonate his explosives at the funeral of an antigovernment protester in Kabul.
