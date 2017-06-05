Afghan Intelligence Arrests 'Would-Be...

Afghan Intelligence Arrests 'Would-Be Suicide Bomber' As Kabul Protest Continues

A photo published by the Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security on its Facebook page showing Sayed Rahman, a man they say planned to detonate explosives at the funeral of an antigovernment protester in Kabul. Afghanistan's intelligence agency says it has arrested a would-be suicide bomber who planned to detonate his explosives at the funeral of an antigovernment protester in Kabul.

