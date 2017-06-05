Afghan Foreign Minister Calls For Dismissals Of Top Security Chiefs After Kabul Attacks
Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani has called for the dismissal of the country's top security chiefs after a wave of deadly attacks in the capital, Kabul. Rabbani, speaking at a press conference in Kabul on June 5, said the attacks in the past week that killed or wounded over 600 people in the city had raised questions about the "security institutions and their abilities."
