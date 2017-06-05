Afghan Fatemiyoun Division operative killed near US base in southeastern Syria
Iranian media announced the death of an Afghan militiaman in the vicinity of Tanf military base in southeastern Syria on Monday, where coalition forces are training Syrian insurgents fighting the Islamic State. Mohammad Hosseini aka "Salman" was the intelligence chief of the Fatemiyoun Division's Hazrat-e Fatemeh Zahra Brigade, according to the media.
