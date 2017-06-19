Afghan de-miners cling to hard but much-needed jobs

Afghans who scratch out a living by removing some of the country's countless land mines have long had to contend with rugged terrain, accidental explosions and the threat of kidnapping - but these days they face the added risk of being laid off. A financial crisis in recent years has forced the country to cut back on efforts to remove explosives left over from decades of conflict - buried bombs that kill and maim dozens of people every month and render precious farming and grazing land unusable.

