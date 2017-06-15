About 4,000 more US troops to go to A...

About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan

The New York Giants have signed first-round draft pick Evan Engram, the speedy tight end who coaches believe wi FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, a U.S. soldier patrols in Asad Khil village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. WASHINGTON - The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief.

