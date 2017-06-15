About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief.
