A soldier first: transgendered vetera...

A soldier first: transgendered veteran of Afghanistan war fights for identity

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

At 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, she was "petit gars" - little boy - to her 41 male Canadian Forces comrades. To their Afghan army allies, she was the object of unwanted flirtation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... 6 hr Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... 18 hr anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC