A fresh look at the long war in Afghanistan

With the Syria crisis dominating headlines, few are paying attention to America's longest war. In fact, the war in Afghanistan has hardly been mentioned in the early months of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, despite the presence of two experienced military officers - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster - in key positions.

