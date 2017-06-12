7 US troops injured in attack by rogu...

7 US troops injured in attack by rogue Afghan soldier

Kabul, June 18 An Afghan soldier opened fire on foreign troops at a military base in northern Afghanistan, leaving at least seven US troops injured. The attack on Saturday took place at the Afghan National Army's 209th Corps headquarters in the province of Balkh, located some 540 km to the northwest of Kabul.

