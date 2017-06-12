7 American Sailors Killed at Sea; 7 A...

7 American Sailors Killed at Sea; 7 American Soldiers Attacked in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks to members of the press about the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald which was involved in a collision with a Filipino merchant vessel on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Fri Aspirin Between M... 1
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Jun 14 fingers mcgurke 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Jun 14 LIbEralS 36,919
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May '17 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr '17 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC