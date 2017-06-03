6 dead, 87 hurt after blasts rock Kab...

6 dead, 87 hurt after blasts rock Kabul protester's funeral

Six people were killed and 87 others hurt Saturday as explosions erupted during the funeral of a protester killed here a day earlier in anti-government demonstrations, a Health Ministry spokesman told CNN. "Three big bangs" went off at the funeral of Salem Izadyar, the son of Mohammad Alam Izadyar, the first deputy chairman of the Afghan Senate, a witness told CNN.

