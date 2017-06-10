3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon

US soldiers patrol near the site of a US bombing during an operation against Islamic State militants in the Achin district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on April 15, 2017. Afghan authorities April 15 reported a jump in fatalities from the American military's largest non-nuclear bomb, declaring some 90 Islamic State fighters dead, as US-led forces conducted clean-up operations over their mountain hideouts.

