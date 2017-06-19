3 killed, 16 detained during Afghan special operations
Kabul, June 20 Three Taliban militants were killed and 16 others captured after the Afghan Special Operation Forces carried out raids in two provinces, the military said. "Three militants were killed and 11 detained following a Special Operation Force raid in Arghandab district of Kandahar province on Sunday," the Afghanistan Operational Coordination Group or command of Special Forces said in a statement on Monday.
