149 Dead So Far In Ramadan Attacks
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held crisis talks with leaders of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region on Tuesday urging them to stand with Baghdad in the face of a Sunni insurgent onslaught that threatens to dismember the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Into The Night
|36,915
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr '17
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|About time
|8
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr '17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC