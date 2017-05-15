Why Sending More Troops to Afghanista...

Why Sending More Troops to Afghanistan Makes Sense

The Taliban has captured 10 percent of the land in Afghanistan, while 30 percent remains contested. Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Michael O'Hanlon explains why it makes sense to increase the number of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan to stabilize the country.

Chicago, IL

