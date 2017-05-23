US ponders more troops for Afghanistan to train anti-Taliban special forces

As the Trump administration nears a decision on whether to send several thousand more troops to Afghanistan, a move that could be announced at an upcoming NATO summit in Brussels, US military officials here say the plan would include sending hundreds of American Special Operations forces to train up to 17,000 new members of Afghan special forces, an elite group seen as key to beating back a growing Taliban insurgency. The additional foreign troops would not be involved directly in combat, the officials said.

