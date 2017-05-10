Turnbull 'open' to sending more Austr...

Turnbull 'open' to sending more Australian troops to Afghanistan

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he is considering sending troops back to Afghanistan. Turnbull's comments come in the wake of a US request for more support, which was made during his April 25 visit to Afghanistan.

