Turkmenistan ready to intensify co-op with Afghanistan

There are broad opportunities to intensify fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan today, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported May 6. A Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has paid a working visit to Afghanistan this week. During the meeting, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed the constant commitment to the friendship and fruitful cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan.

