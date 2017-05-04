Turkmenistan ready to intensify co-op...

Turkmenistan ready to intensify co-op with Afghanistan

15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

There are broad opportunities to intensify fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan today, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported May 6. A Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has paid a working visit to Afghanistan this week. During the meeting, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed the constant commitment to the friendship and fruitful cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan.

Chicago, IL

