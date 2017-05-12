Trump has yet to make decision on boo...

Trump has yet to make decision on boosting troop presence in Afghanistan

National security adviser H.R. McMaster speaks Friday during the daily briefing at the White House on President Trumps's upcoming foreign trip. President Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to approve a military proposal to expand the U.S. role in Afghanistan with more troops, and may not do so until after his upcoming foreign trip, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Friday.

Chicago, IL

