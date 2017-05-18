Top ISIS leaders killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 26 : At least seven Islamic State fighters of ISIL-Khorasan province, a branch of the militant Islamist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, were killed in the latest anti-IS operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. The Nangarhar Police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed during the Silab-4 and 5 operations being conducted in Chaparhar district, Khaama Press reported.

