Top ISIS leaders killed in Afghanista...

Top ISIS leaders killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 26 : At least seven Islamic State fighters of ISIL-Khorasan province, a branch of the militant Islamist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, were killed in the latest anti-IS operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. The Nangarhar Police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed during the Silab-4 and 5 operations being conducted in Chaparhar district, Khaama Press reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr '17 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr '17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC