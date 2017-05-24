This groundbreaking news station in Afghanistan is for women, by women
All of the station's broadcasters and producers are women, who will report news that interests and impacts women. The first broadcast aired on May 21. Zan TV hopes to be a space for women in a media industry that often overlooks women's stories, perspectives, and interests.
