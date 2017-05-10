The Latest: US sees Iran working to preserve nuclear deal
The Trump administration's national intelligence director says the U.S. sees Iran working to maintain last year's nuclear agreement. Tehran's rationale is that by sticking to the deal, it gets relief from U.S. sanctions and preserves some nuclear capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|UidiotRaceMakeWor...
|36,891
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|62
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Apr 12
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Apr 12
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC