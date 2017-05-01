Terror attack in Afghanistan: Suicide bomber blows himself near US embassy in Kabul; 4 killed
Kabul, May 3: Nearly 4 were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself off at PD9 Massoud Square near the US embassy in Kabul city in Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday, May 3. As many as 22 have reportedly been injured in the blast. As per the sources, a suicide bomber detonated the bomb killing four.
