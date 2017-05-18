TAYLOR: Afghan corruption and paper soldiers shouldn't equal more dead Canadians

Canadian troops from 9 Platoon, C Company, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, patrol the Afghan village of Zangadin in June, 2006. The war in Afghanistan will be at the top of the agenda when NATO hosts a heads of state summit in Brussels on May 25. The simple truth is that the NATO-trained and equipped Afghan security forces are losing the war to a resurgent Taliban.

