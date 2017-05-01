Suicide blast in Afghan capital targets NATO vehicles
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An apparent suicide bombing near the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Wednesday appeared to target a convoy of armored personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, Reuters reported.
