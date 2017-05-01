Suicide blast in Afghan capital targe...

Suicide blast in Afghan capital targets NATO vehicles

An apparent suicide bombing near the U.S. embassy in Kabul on Wednesday appeared to target a convoy of armored personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, Reuters reported.

