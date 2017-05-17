Soldier hurt in Islamic State attack ...

Soldier hurt in Islamic State attack in Afghanistan presented Purple Heart

Read more: Stars and Stripes

Two Fort Bragg soldiers are recovering in the United States after their convoy was attacked in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Three soldiers from the 3rd Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment were injured in the attack, which killed eight Afghan civilians and wounded 25 others.

