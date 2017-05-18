Six Killed as Militants Storm Bank in...

Six Killed as Militants Storm Bank in Afghanistan

Afghan volunteers move a body from the scene of a suicide attack that targeted the national television station in Jalalabad on May 17, 2017. Armed militants stormed a private bank in southeastern Afghanistan on Saturday, leaving at least six people, including three attackers, dead.

Chicago, IL

