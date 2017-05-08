Royal Marine at a loss to explain why...

Royal Marine at a loss to explain why he took life of Taliban fighter

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

A Royal Marine who shot dead a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan said he has spent a long time thinking about the killing but cannot explain why he took the course of action he did. Sergeant Alexander Blackman was freed from prison just under two weeks ago, having spent more than three years in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Apr 21 UidiotRaceMakeWor... 36,891
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Apr 17 copout 9
News Obama to keep 5,500 US troops in Afghanistan be... (Oct '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 62
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Apr 12 Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Apr 12 A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC